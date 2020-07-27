Richmond Mayor: White Supremacists Triggered Saturday Riots

Mayor Levar Stoney says white supremacists were the leading force behind rioting Saturday night, and thanks Black Lives Matter activists for decrying the violence.

(WWBT/NBC News) Richmond, Virginia Police Chief Gerald Smith held a press conference Monday afternoon to address the riots that happened in downtown over the weekends.

Police say a large group of protesters gathered at Monroe Park after 10 p.m. when the park was closed. Several arrests were made for trespassing there.

After that, the group moved to the Broad Street corridor and moved eastbound for several blocks.

According to police, three fires were set in dumpsters, buildings were tagged with graffiti and windows were broken during the riot.

Chief Smith says the city of Richmond received a flyer inciting fear and intimidation calling for a repeat of Saturday night’s riots, which lead to an increased police presence ahead of time.

On Sunday Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney told reporters that white supremacists were the “leading force” behind the violence.

