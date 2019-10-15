Rescue Effort Continues Following New Orleans Collapse

Crews continue to search for working missing since Saturday's deadly construction collapse.

(NBC News) Painstaking efforts are underway to find a worker still buried under the debris left by Saturday’s construction collapse in New Orleans.

“This continues to be a rescue mission at this time,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Monday.

Huge cranes were brought in to stablize what is left of the Hard Rock Hotel, which had been under construction for a year prior to collapsing.

Nearly 100 workers fled for their lives as the building came down, leaving dozens injured and at least two people dead.

Officials say the site passed an inspection in late September and insist a complete and thorough investigation will follow rescue and recovery efforts.



