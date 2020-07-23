Republicans Agree On $1 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Deal

(NBC News) Republican Congressional leaders and the White House have reached a tentative deal on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The deal reportedly includes another round of direct payments to Americans, plus $16 billion in new money for coronavirus testing, something President Trump opposed.



“I personally think it’s overrated, but I’m willing to keep doing it,” Mr. Trump said.



There’s also $70 billion to reopen schools.



Health experts are still unsure if that’s safe.

It’s still unclear if the $600 per week unemployment bonus set to expire next week will be extended.



Democrats have yet to weigh in on the plan. They’d already proposed a $3 trillion package that was ignored by the Senate, and blame Republicans for needlessly delaying aid to Americans in need.

