Republican Relief Plan Faces Scrutiny

(NBC News) A new coronavirus relief plan presented by Republicans Monday is facing scrutiny.
The “HEALS” Act would drop the unemployment bonus from $600 to $200 dollars a week.
It provides $1200 payments to Americans and billions for testing, schools, rental assistance and back-to-work grants.
There’s also $6 billion to distribute a coronavirus vaccine, although all vaccine candidates are still in the testing phase and at least several months away from approval.
The bill also includes millions for non-coronavirus items, including a new FBI headquarters.
