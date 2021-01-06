Representative Ronny Jackson’s Twitter response to protest at the Capitol

FILE – In this April 16, 2018, file photo, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., sits before a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jackson, who abandoned his nomination to be secretary of Veterans Affairs amid numerous allegations, will not return to the job of President Donald Trump’s personal physician but will remain on the White House medical staff, Politico reported Sunday, April 29. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — A tweet from Representative Ronny Jackson’s twitter account in response to the protest at the Capitol.

God bless our Capitol Police. Violence is NOT the answer! — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) January 6, 2021

When we reached out for a response, Rep Jackson’s Media contact tells us that the Congressman is safe.