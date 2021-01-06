Representative Ronny Jackson’s Twitter response to protest at the Capitol

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 16, 2018, file photo, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., sits before a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jackson, who abandoned his nomination to be secretary of Veterans Affairs amid numerous allegations, will not return to the job of President Donald Trump’s personal physician but will remain on the White House medical staff, Politico reported Sunday, April 29. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — A tweet from Representative Ronny Jackson’s twitter account in response to the protest at the Capitol.

When we reached out for a response, Rep Jackson’s Media contact tells us that the Congressman is safe.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss