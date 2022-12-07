Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s daughter is okay after police responded to a situation at their home on Tuesday night, according to reports.

Police were called around 7:40 p.m. to Cruz’s home in the River Oaks neighborhood for reports of a 14-year-old teen girl that had self-inflicted stab wounds and security was able to get the knife away from her.

Police said that there was no evidence of a crime and did not confirm that the girl was Cruz’s daughter.

The teen was transported to the hospital with no serious injuries.

Cruz, who was in Washington at the time of the incident, has two daughters.

In a statement provided by our news partners at KTRK-TV, a family friend said, “It is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is okay.”

The family requests the media respect their daughter’s privacy.

If you are having thoughts of harming yourself or others, call 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.