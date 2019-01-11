Report: Thousands Of Child-Bride Requests Approved In Us

Is a broken immigration system compounding problems in another social area; marriages between adults and minors? Government data shows the numbers of such requests in the US.

The Associated Press says thousands of adult-adolescent relationships were approved in the united states over the past decade.

Such approvals are legal because the immigration and nationality act does not set minimum age requirements making it possible for marriages between adults and what the US considers minors.

Some arrangements are actually "forced marriages" that begin in other countries, and continue in the US as an adult-minor marriage.

One such woman, forcibly married in Pakistan at 13-years-old, applied to have her older back-home spouse enter the US. She says the arrangement ruined her life.

Organizations and the government are seeking to close loopholes in such immigration and marriage situations.

According to the data requested by the Senate Homeland Security Committee in 2017, there were more than 5,000 cases of adults petitioning on behalf of minors and nearly 3,000 examples of minors seeking to bring in older spouses or fiancés.