Report shows post office needs long-term help from Congress

Report: The cash-strapped postal service is "'in peril" without intervention from Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX NEWS) — The government is gonna have to step in to help the struggling postal service.

That’s the word from the Government Accountability Office.

It released a report Wednesday detailing the shaky financial position of the US Postal Service warning the post office’s, “Current business model is not financially sustainable” and calling on Congress to pass legislation to set the agency on a better fiscal path.

The report lays out the reasons the postal service has struggled financially in recent years including a 44-percent decline in first-class mail volume since 2006, increased pension and salary costs for its workers, and increasing debt.

Some of the possible congressional actions the report recommends include reducing how frequently mail is delivered, restructuring the post office to either function more or entirely like a private company, or making it a taxpayer-funded agency.

More from MyHighPlains.com: