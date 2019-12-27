Report shows more vehicles stolen on New Year’s Day than on any other holiday

DES PLAINES, Ill. (KAMR/KCIT) — A report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) shows that more vehicles are stolen on New Year’s Day than any other holiday in 2018.

The report lists the 2018 holidays in ranking order:

New Year’s Day (2,571) Presidents’ Day (2,380) Halloween (2,275) Labor Day (2,235) Memorial Day (2,167) New Year’s Eve (2,122) Independence Day (2,071) Valentine’s Day (2,001) Christmas Eve (1,912) Thanksgiving (1,698) Christmas Day (1,447)

The report shows California had the most holiday vehicle thefts in 2018, at 4,797. Texas was second, coming in at 2,144.

The NICB recommends that drivers take precautions to help protect their vehicles. You can see their tips by clicking here.