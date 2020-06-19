Report: Nationwide coin shortage due to COVID shutdowns

(CNN) — The economic shutdown prompted by the coronavirus has had not just a financial impact but an impact on the American currency itself.

Specifically – we’re seeing a shortage of coins — quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies.

The reason, businesses were closed, and people were largely staying in, halting the flow of change through the market place.

Word of the shortage coming from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

The Washington Post reports that Powell told Congress Wednesday that the flow of coins through the economy “kind of stopped.”

Powell described it as a temporary issue and said officials have been coordinating with the US mint to fix the problem.

