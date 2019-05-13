Report: Koalas are functionally extinct

One of the world’s most adorable furry creatures may be in trouble.

Koala bears are in danger of going extinct

The number of leaf-eating Koalas both in the wild and inland is in steep decline.

The Australian Koala Foundation says “there are no more than 80,000 Koalas in Australia,” making the species “functionally extinct.”

Since 2012 the small fuzzy bears have been vulnerable.

Key threats to the steep decline – by as much as 80 percent- relate to recent habitat loss and development in certain regions of the country and climate extremes from droughts to heatwaves.