Report finds emptier roads aren’t safer

The National Safety Council found that motor-vehicle deaths were down in April, but the mileage death rate rose.

(CNN) — Less roadway traffic isn’t necessarily safer for americans.

The National Safety Council has found that less miles were driven in April compared to April 2019.

Because of that, the death rates per miles driven increased 36 percent despite the fact that there were less total deaths.

The council says quarantines and shelter in places contributed to less people driving but reports of increased speeding may have accounted for the rising mileage death rate.

The conclusion is that even without traffic the roads weren’t safer.

