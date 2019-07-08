Report: Feds using drivers license for facial-recognition searches without approval

FBI, ICE have had access to millions of Americans' photos without consent by tapping into state driver's license databases.

A new report says that the feds are getting access to millions of americans’ faces without their consent.

According to the Washington Post, the FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are using state drivers’ license databases for facial recognition searches and they’re reportedly doing the scans without permission or approval from Congress.

Some US cities have already banned the use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement citing the need to preserve civil rights.

Neither ICE or the FBI have responded to the report.