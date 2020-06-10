Report: Chauvin in talks for plea deal before arrest

Report: Derek Chauvin was in talks for a plea deal days before his arrest

(CNN) — This morning new information that the former Minneapolis police officer charged with George Floyd’s death was reportedly negotiating a plea deal.

Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, was in talks with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the US Attorney before his arrest in May, according to Minneapolis station KMSP.

This news coming out after a judge set bail for Chauvin at a minimum of a million dollars during a Monday hearing.

But for George Floyd — a home-going service in Houston.

Reverend Al Sharpton giving the eulogy and calling for justice.

Civil Rights Activist Rev. Al Sharpton says, “And we’re gonna be back in Minneapolis when the trial starts. Because you may pack the police union on one side, but the righteous is going to be on the other side of that courtroom.”

Floyd’s family — dressed in white — saying goodbye one last time.

George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd, “All I could think about is when he was yelling for mama, and I know how mama is she just right there she got her hands wide open.”

Former vice president Joe Biden — who met with Floyd’s family Monday — sending a video message of comfort.

Joe Biden, (D) Presumptive Democratic Nominee: “When there is justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America. And then, as you said, Gianna, your Daddy will have “changed the world.”

And through tears and frustration.

George Floyd’s sister Latonya Floyd says, “I just want to say I love you. and I thank god for giving me my own personal Superman.”

George Floyd’s niece Brook Williams says, “No more hate crimes please. Someone said make America great again, but when has America ever been great?”

A celebration of life and a promise to keep fighting.

“Black lives matter! Black lives matter! “

While protests continued in American cities for the second-straight week.

A horse-drawn carriage carried Floyd for his final mile before he was laid to rest beside his beloved mother. The very same woman he cried out for before he took his last breath.

The somber procession, as members of Floyd’s community looked on, honoring the man whose death sparked outrage and a push for societal change.

