Rep. Thornberry: Move is “Contrary to Congress’s Constitutional Authority”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — On February 13, the Department of Defense notified Congress of its intent to divert funding already approved by Congress and signed into law away from critical military weapons and equipment to border security.

Funding for these programs was directed by Congress in the FY20 Defense Authorization and Appropriations acts. Congress arrived at these funding levels after considering advice from the Department of Defense and making independent assessments of risk, threats, and other factors.

Under the Constitution, Congress alone has the responsibility to “raise and support Armies,” and “to provide and maintain a Navy.”

Rep. Thornberry (R-TX), ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, made the following statement on the Department’s reprograming action: