Rep. Ronny Jackson introduces first piece of legislation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Congressman Ronny Jackson introduced his first piece of legislation as a Member of Congress, titled Opposing Business with Chinese Military Companies Act.

“As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I am proud to introduce the Opposing Business with Chinese Military Companies Act as my first piece of legislation, and I fully intend on inserting it into this year’s NDAA,” said Jackson

In the Fiscal Year 1999 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Congress directed the President to produce a list of Chinese Communist military companies operating in America and gave the President authority to impose sanctions on them said Jackson.

President Trump produced the list, including companies like Huawei, and imposed critical sanctions.

Congressman Jackson’s bill changes the Fiscal Year 1999 provision from an authorization to a requirement. Additional background from the National Review can be found here.