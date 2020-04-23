Reopening America – “Russian Roulette With People’s Lives”

As some governors work to reopen their states shut down by COVID-19, health experts warn moving too soon could have deadly consequences.

(NBC News) As some governors work to reopen their states shut down by COVID-19, health experts warn moving too soon could have deadly consequences.

“Re-opening without full knowledge of how many cases you have is basically Russian roulette with people’s lives,” says Dr. Jeremy Faust of Brigham & Women’s Hospital. “We know that when you open sooner, that lives will be lost. We don’t know how many.”

Still, the push to ease stay-at-home orders continues, with protests across the country.

Some will go back to work by the end of the week in Georgia, including several hands-on businesses like gyms and hair salons. On monday restaurants and movie theaters can reopen.

“By taking this measured action, we will get Georgians back to work safely,” Governor Brian Kemp says.

Still, some business owners say they’ll keep the doors closed for now.

“We’re going to side with caution because we don’t believe that this is all over with,” says Marcus Dove, owner of Kustom Hustle Tattoo Parlor in Savannah.



Several mayors across the state agree.

“It’s not an economy versus freedom. This is about life and making decisions that allow people be healthy and whole on the other side of this pandemic,” says Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2XW6vti

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: