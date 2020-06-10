Remains Found In Search For Missing Idaho Children

(NBC News) Idaho investigators announced Tuesday that unidentified human remains have been found in the search for two missing children.

Chad Daybell, stepfather of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant at his home in Rexburgh, Idaho.

Neither Vallow nor Ryan has been seen since September.

Daybell has been charged with one count of destruction or concealment of evidence.

Lori Vallow, the mother of the children, has been in jail since February after being arrested for deserting her children and nonsupport of dependent children.

