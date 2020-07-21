Relief Bill Roadblock: Trump Tax Cut Demand Hampers Negotiations

President Trump's demand for another payroll tax cut as part of a new COVID-19 relief bill is facing opposition from both Democrats and Republicans.

(NBC News) Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin begins negotiations Tuesday with Democratic Congressional leaders on a Republican trillion-dollar coronavirus stimulus package.

President Trump has insisted a payroll tax cut should be part of the bill, but that faces opposition from members of both parties.

“Not a fan of that, I’ve made that pretty clear,” says South Dakota’s Senator John Thune, the second ranking Republican in the Senate. “I don’t think it’s something that changes anyone’s behavior and has trust fund implications. I just think there are better ways to do it.”

“It doesn’t make any sense when so many people don’t have a payroll right now,” says Michigan’s Senator Debbie Stabenow.



Mr. Trump has also indicated he may cut funds to the Centers for Disease Control for testing and tracing the virus.



