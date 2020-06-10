Reform Takes Shape In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death

With nationwide protests for racial justice still reverberating, signs of action are emerging across the country.

(NBC News) With nationwide protests for racial justice still reverberating, signs of action are emerging across the country.

In New York, state lawmakers have already approved legislation to ban chokeholds. They’re now working to open up records of police misconduct as well.

“The current policing doesn’t work,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “We are going to reimagine and reinvent for a new generation.”

Arkansas is now reviewing its police procedures for the first time in 45 years after the governor met with protest leaders.

“I recognized that what they’re asking for ought to be done,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said.

On Capitol Hill, Democratic lawmakers are walking a tight rope. They’re pushing a national police reform bill while distancing themselves from growing calls to reduce police department budgets and redirect the money to social services like mental health or education.

President Trump, meanwhile, is still not addressing plans to combat systemic racism. Instead, on Twitter he promoted an unfounded conspiracy theory that a 75-year-old protester pushed to the ground by Buffalo police could be part of a set-up.

Buffalo’s mayor responded by saying his city is laser-focused on healing and taking action against racial injustice.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2MNgZnS

More from MyHighPlains.com: