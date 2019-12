Good weather won't slow your Christmas travel, but plan for crowded roads and airports.

(NBC News) Whether flying or driving, a mild, dry forecast for most of the country should make for smooth travel through Christmas Day.

Still, it’s going to be crowded.

AAA is predicting nearly 116 million people will travel between Christmas and the New Year, which could set a new record.

A strong economy and low gas prices are just two reasons people are hitting the road.

Many are burning unused vacation days as well.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2mOnEl5

More from MyHighPlains.com: