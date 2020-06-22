Record 83-percent of Americans stressed over the country’s future

A record amount of Americans say they are stressed out over the future of the country

(FOX NEWS) — About 83-percent of Americans say the future of the country is causing them stress that’s according to the American Psychological Association’s annual Stress in America report.

This year’s figure is significantly higher than the previous record of 69 percent, which was set in 2018.

With economic turmoil, the coronavirus pandemic growing, and anti-racism demonstrations taking place across the country, roughly 72 percent of Americans said this is the lowest point in the nation’s history they can remember.

