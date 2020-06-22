(FOX NEWS) — About 83-percent of Americans say the future of the country is causing them stress that’s according to the American Psychological Association’s annual Stress in America report.
This year’s figure is significantly higher than the previous record of 69 percent, which was set in 2018.
With economic turmoil, the coronavirus pandemic growing, and anti-racism demonstrations taking place across the country, roughly 72 percent of Americans said this is the lowest point in the nation’s history they can remember.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- AC will adhere to safety protocols and resume in-person classes this fall
- Favre says he’d consider Kaepernick a hero, compares him to Pat Tillman
- With hospitalizations and positive test rates up, Gov. Abbott addresses state’s COVID-19 response at 2 p.m.
- Record 83-percent of Americans stressed over the country’s future
- Existing home sale plunge 9.7% in 3rd straight monthly drop