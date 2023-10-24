(NEXSTAR) — A run of bagged collard greens sold at Kroger grocery stores in several states are being recalled over concerns of a possible listeria contamination. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and even fatal illness in children and the elderly.

The recalled items were manufactured by Baker Farms, a Georgia-based grower, and sold at Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee, according to the company’s announcement.

The affected 16-ounce bags of Kroger Collard Greens contain:

UPC code: 11110-18171

Best-by date: 10-16-2023

Production code: 110093-387

Parts of Illinois, Indiana and Missouri should also be advised of the recall, Baker Farms said in its announcement.

(Courtesy of Kroger via U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

If you have the recalled items you should throw it away immediately or return it to your local Kroger store for a full refund.

Literia infections, known as listeriosis, can cause symptoms like high fever, diarrhea, headache and abdominal pain. There have been no reports of illness so far, Baker Farms says.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Kroger from 8 a.m. to midnight Mondays-Fridays or 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays at (800) 632-6900.