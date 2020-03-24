Real ID postponed

President Trump says he is postponing the deadline for people to get enhanced licenses known as "Real ID."

(NBC NEWS) — Travelers who don’t have driver’s licenses or state-issued identification that comply with the new “Real ID” have been given a reprieve.

On Monday, President Trump said he was postponing the October deadline due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The president said he was concerned about crowding at state motor-vehicle offices.

The change is intended to foster social distancing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Without the change, many would not be allowed to board flights in the U.S. without one of the Real ID cards

Trump said the new deadline will be announced soon.

The delay is welcome news to some states who had hoped for more time because of the huge numbers of travelers trying to get into DMV’s before the deadline.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: