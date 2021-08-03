Raising Cane’s launches new educational benefits to ‘support career growth’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Raising Cane’s announced its offering new educational benefits for all hourly crewmembers with the aim to support career growth in the company, according to a press release from Champion Public Relations.

The release stated that Raising Cane’s is known as a “Best Place to Work” across the nation and is ranked among four companies in the hospitality industry as Glassdoor’s 2021 “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.”

Raising Cane’s is now offering new educational benefits to its hourly and managerial crewmembers which are effective immediately and include the following benefits listed in accordance with the release:

Access to tuition discounts at a broad network of accredited schools, offered through Workforce Edge, an easy-to-use platform that simplifies the tuition reimbursement process and gives Crewmembers more control over their learning and development. Participating schools include SMU, Tulane, Howard University, Strayer University, Capella, Culinary Institutes and many more.

Opportunity with LSU Online to earn an online degree or certificate where Raising Cane’s got its start.

Reimbursed class costs to complete high school diploma, offered through Penn Foster.

College-level courses in numerous study areas through Sophia.

No out-of-pocket tuition costs for classes offered by Strayer or Capella.

Up to $5,250 per year in tuition reimbursement for full-time Restaurant managers, Restaurant support office Crewmembers and Business Unit Crewmembers to use anytime throughout the year.

Crewmembers may use tuition reimbursement for any program of study and any degree type.

Family tuition discounts are available as well.

“When we announced our ‘NO CREW LEFT BEHINDTM’ mantra during the pandemic, I said that because of our Crew’s hard work, we’d emerge from the crisis stronger than ever, and that is certainly the truth,” said Co-CEO & COO AJ Kumaran.

Kumaran added, “Our success is driving record growth, which is why we’re recruiting thousands of new Crewmembers nationwide. But even more important, we want to continue providing the very best benefits possible in order to reward, support and retain our existing Crewmembers.”

“We believe these new educational benefits will set a higher standard in the hospitality industry, doubling down on the commitments we have already made to the people who make Raising Cane’s so special,” Kumaran stated.

Through the pandemic, Raising Cane’s has kept most of its 500 restaurants open and to show appreciation the release said the company “distributed $5million in ‘thank you’ bonuses to its Crewmembers systemwide last May.”

In addition, Kumaran and Founder & Co-CEO Todd Graves did not take a salary as part of their “commitment to not furlough a single crewmember,” the release said.