(WCMH/NBC News) An Ohio middle school has been shut down after trace amounts of enriched uranium were found on campus.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine received assurances Tuesday from the Department of Energy that additional, third-party testing will be conducted after the discovery of enriched uranium inside Zahn’s Corner Middle School in Pike County, according to the governor’s office.
Zahn’s Corner Middle School is several miles from the U.S. Energy Department’s Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, which produced enriched uranium until 2001 and where a nuclear waste disposal site is being built.
The site is currently undergoing cleanup and decontamination.
School Board President Brandon Wooldridge says the decision to close the school building was announced to parents and the community on Monday.
“The school board made a stand to shut the school building down until we got better readings, results, independent study,” Wooldridge said.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2YDj3TJ
Radioactive Material Shuts Down Ohio Middle School
(WCMH/NBC News) An Ohio middle school has been shut down after trace amounts of enriched uranium were found on campus.