Racist Flyers Blanket Ferndale, Washington

Flyers posted around Ferndale, Washington appear to target members of indigenous communities, and may be tied to recent installation of anti-hate heart sculpture.

(KING) The city of Ferndale, Washington says flyers and stickers that were placed around the city are being investigated as being tied to a group known as “Patriot Front.” The Anti-Defamation League considers “Patriot Front” a white supremacist group.

A handful of flyers were still posted around Ferndale on Monday night.

One of the photos appears to target members of indigenous communities. That flyer had a map of the United States with the words “Stolen, Not Conquered” in bold letters.

Some are wondering they might be linked to a recent installation of anti-hate heart sculpture at Ferndale High School.

