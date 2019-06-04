Quest Diagnostics data breach

Quest Diagnostics — a nationwide blood testing provider — says an unauthorized user gained access to millions of patient accounts.

The user had access to 11.9-million patient accounts from April 1, 2018, to March 30, 2019.

The breach includes access to credit card numbers, patient account information, medical data, and social security numbers.

The company says the unidentified person had access to the systems of a billing collections vendor – American Medical Collection Agency known as AMCA.

Quest says it hasn’t received detailed information yet on which patients were affected.

In a statement, the company says it’s “taking this matter very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of our patients’ personal information.”