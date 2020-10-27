Quay County fatal wreck, 2 people dead

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. — Two people are dead after a rollover wreck in Quay County.

It happened on Sunday morning, on I-40, west of Tucumcari.

According to New Mexico state police, the car left the roadway for an unknown reason, went into a ditch and rolled.

The driver, 84-year old Rena Hedrick of Amarillo was pronounced dead on the scene.

Passenger Larry Hedrick, also from Amarillo, was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

This incident is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

More from MyHighPlains.com: