OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A huge python was slithering around Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Oakland, California, on Thursday, and no one knew exactly where it was hiding.

Pythons are not native to the area and park officials suspect that someone dumped their full-grown pet in the park.

The snake was first spotted by hikers over the weekend. They snapped a photo of the snake along Big Bear Trail and sent the image to East Bay Regional Park District officials.

At first, reptile experts believed that the snake was a python. On Thursday afternoon, park officials said the snake was identified as a red-tailed boa constrictor. By Thursday evening, park officials advised that the snake is actually a ball python, not a boa.

Luckily, neither ball pythons nor red-tailed boa constrictors are venomous.

“The snake is not venomous and is not a threat to the public,” EBRPD spokeswoman Jen Vanya said.

Anthony Chabot Regional Park sprawls over 3,304-acres, and finding the stealthy creature has been as tricky as identifying its species.

As of Thursday evening, the python had not been seen since the original sighting Sunday.

“Park staff has been informed and are keeping an eye out for it. If it is found, our stewardship staff will collect it and work with the Oakland Zoo to assess its health and determine proper long-term placement,” Vanya wrote.

If you see the snake, call park staff at 510-690-6676. If possible, take a photo and map the sighting, park officials said.

“It is safest for both visitors and the snake if you do not approach it or try to capture it,” Vanya said.

Vanya added, “The snake may be in danger, as it is not native to our Bay Area climate, which is much colder than its native habitat of warm tropical forests or grasslands.”

Abandoning any animal in East Bay Regional Parks is illegal. It can be harmful to native species, as well as endanger the abandoned animal, park officials said.