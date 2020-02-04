Push to ban dogs and cats from being sold at pet stores

There is a push in New York City to ban the sale of dogs and cats in pet stores

(FOX NEWS) — There’s a new push that could change the way people buy pets in the state of New York.

State Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal is out with a proposed bill that would ban pet stores in New York from selling dogs, cats and rabbits.

Lawmakers claim it would stop the puppy-mill-to-pet-store pipeline.

But some pet store owners oppose the proposed bill believing it unfairly targets responsible pet store owners.

The bill is also getting some push back from “The Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council.”

A spokesman saying “the bad breeders this legislation targets will go untouched while responsible pet store owners pay the price and will be forced to close their doors and lay off hard working New Yorkers.”

If lawmakers are successful New York would follow California, Maryland and Maine that all passed some version of the retail puppy ban.

