Pulse Memorial Plans Unveiled

Architects ask for public feedback after posting latest plans for memorial to Pulse nightclub massacre victims.

(WESH) Architects are revealing new details of the planned Pulse nightclub memorial and museum.

The ambitious design aims to both memorialize the 49 victims of the tragic shooting and change the dynamic of an area south of downtown Orlando.

The early design by French architectural firm Coldefy and Associates has three parts:

The plan is to leave the original Pulse nightclub building intact with a cross-section taken out for visitors to walk through.

The walls on each side will be granite. Planners said music will vibrate through the walls.

A third of a mile away on West Kaley Street, a tower of memories will be built and serve as a museum with exhibits to memorialize the shooting that claimed 49 lives in 2016.

Lastly, there will be a shaded survivor walk on Orange Avenue near the nightclub and stretching into downtown with sculptures.

