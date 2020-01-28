PTSD common among OB/GYNs

Study finds about two-thirds of OB/GYNs have a form of work-related PTSD

(FOX NEWS) — Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is present in some Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Two-thirds of the nearly 1,100 OB/GYN’s taking place in the University of Liverpool study reported exposure to traumatic work-related events.

And of those about 18 percent had signs of PTSD.

Physicians reported symptoms such as lower job satisfaction, and emotional exhaustion.

Researchers say the health industry needs address the issue in order to support patient and physician care.

More from MyHighPlains.com: