Protests Follow Fatal Arrest

(NBC News) Demonstrators clashed with police on the streets of Minneapolis overnight after a large crowd gathered outside of a precinct station to protest the death of George Floyd.
Floyd died Monday during an altercation with four police officers after they responded to a report of a “forgery in progress.”
Video taken by a bystander shows an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he pleads for help, yelling “I can’t breathe!”
Floyd eventually stopped moving and was taken away in an ambulance.
The four officers involved in the arrest have since been fired, and the FBI and Minnesota state authorities are investigating.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2A9APaa
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Walt Disney World to reopen its Florida theme parks starting July 11
- CDC issues report on antibody tests
- Salon Turns Away Poultry Plant Workers
- Texas Democrats announce Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro as convention guests
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 27, 2020