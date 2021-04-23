Protests continue for third day after law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City, council to hold emergency meeting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Protests are taking place for the third straight day after Andrew Brown was killed by law enforcement during the execution of a search warrant Wednesday in Elizabeth City.

Protesters are demanding the release of body camera footage of the incident. Witnesses say Brown was shot as he was driving away.

“The fact that an officer shot him — for what? Shoot the tires. Apparently people said they were shooting from the front and shooting from the back. you could have hit the other officer like that,” said his brother Antron Brown.

The release of the body camera footage though requires a court order, under North Carolina law.

The Elizabeth City Council will hold an emergency meeting at 3:30 p.m. Friday to direct the city attorney to file a petition with the court for the body camera footage. WAVY has also joined a media coalition to petition the court in Pasquotank to release the video.

In the meantime, protesters have blocked off Ehringhaus Street, a major roadway in town, to demand transparency.

