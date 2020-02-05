1  of  80
Closings and Delays
Accelerate Christian School ADC Endoscopy Adrian ISD Alan MCCARTY MD and John Murrell MD Amarillo College Amarillo College Hereford Campus Amarillo ISD Amarillo Medical Specialists Amarillo Montessori Academy Amarillo Surgical Group Ascension Academy BBB serving the Texas Panhandle Bizzy Bees Childcare & Preschool Bovina ISD Boys Ranch ISD BSA Advanced Wound Care BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic BSA Family Medical Clinic BSA Harrington Breast Center BSA Harrington Cancer Center BSA Outpatient Therapy Bushland ISD Canadian ISD Canyon ISD Cardiology Center of Amarillo Central Baptist Christian Academy - Amarillo Childress ISD Clarendon College Clarendon ISD Claude ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Dimmitt ISD Eastern New Mexico University Family Support Services Farwell ISD Fort Elliott ISD Friona ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Groom ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hedley ISD Hereford ISD Highland Park ISD Holy Cross Academy Kress ISD Lazbuddie ISD Lefors ISD McLean ISD Nazareth ISD Office of Brian Wilson, DDS in Canyon Opportunity School Optimal Physical Therapy Paducah ISD Paducah ISD Pampa ISD Panhandle ISD Pantex Portales Municipal Schools Premier High School Richard Milburn Academy River Road ISD San Jacinto Christian Academy Shamrock ISD Springlake Earth ISD St. Andrews Episcopal School St. Laurence Parish St. Mary's Cathedral School Texas Kinder Prep Preschool Academy Trinity Lutheran TTUHSC Tulia ISD Vega ISD Walcott ISD Wellington ISD West Texas A&M University Wheeler ISD White Deer ISD Wildorado ISD WOMEN’S HEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES

Prosecutors: Couple Hid Daughter’s Body In Attic After 2017 Death

National

Court documents allege skeletal remains Phoenix firefighters found in a home after a call of smoke last week belonged to a child who had died more than two years ago.

by: William Pitts

Posted: / Updated:

(KPNX)  The skeletal remains firefighters found in a Phoenix, Arizona home after a call of smoke last week belonged to a child who had died more than two years ago, court documents show. 

The Phoenix Police Department said 56-year-old Rafael Loera and 50-year-old Maribel Loera were arrested after the remains were found at the home. 

According to the court documents, Rafael had an adopted 11-year-old girl who had not been seen or heard from since 2017. 

Rafael told detectives she moved to Mexico and did not want contact but would not say where she was or who she was with. 

When confronted about the holes in his story, Rafael admitted the child became ill in July of 2017 when she was on summer break, court documents show. 

Rafael waited several days before trying to take her to the hospital, and she died en route, he told police. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/36VqwBe 

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss