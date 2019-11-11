Problems with the Pill

The birth control pill has been around for decades and while it was initially used to prevent pregnancy, doctors now prescribe it to treat a whole host of other ailments. However, one Texas nutritionist is saying not so fast.

One Texas author and professor at Texas Christian University, Dr. Sarah Hill, says the pill can affect a woman’s thinking, emotions, and behavior.

In her new book, The Pill Changes Everything, Hill claims the pill can transform a woman’s personality and can affect sex drive, attraction, stress, eating patterns and even a woman’s​​​​​ taste in men.

Jenna Longoria, a functional nutritionist in Houston, agrees.

“A lot of women feel that a period is a nuisance, they might feel that their period brings them problems, but actually the period is not the problem,” Longoria said. “It shows the problem. If something’s wrong with our period it’s signifying there’s a health problem.”

