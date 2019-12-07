Breaking News
Princeton student detained in Iran released

Iran frees Princeton graduate student in a prisoner exchange deal with US.

by: CNN

(CNN) — A Princeton graduate student is free after spending three years in an Iranian prison.

The state department’s special envoy for Iran met Xiyue Wang in Switzerland Saturday.

The Swiss Government helped negotiate Wang’s release since the US does not have diplomatic relations with Iran.

Wang, who became a US citizen in 2009, was arrested in Tehran in 2016 while studying for his dissertation.

Iran claims he was sent as a spy.

In exchange for Wang’s release, the US freed Iranian stem cell scientist Massoud Soleimani.

Wang is now in an American Army hospital in Germany for an evaluation before returning to the US.

