MILWAUKEE, WI (KAMR/KCIT) — Recently President Joe Biden discussed how his administration has been “rebuilding the economy from the middle out and bottom-up, not from the top down.” Biden also reflected on how the middle class built America and not Wall Street.

Biden talked about the historic laws that he signed to lead the recovery and resurgence of the United States. The administration created more than 13 million jobs, which includes 800,000 in manufacturing. Unemployment below 4% for the longest stretch in 50 years. He also mentioned that wage and job satisfaction are both up.

Biden further mentioned how “Bidenomics” is creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree including building factories in America instead of using factories in China.

According to Biden, The Department of Labor proposed a rule that would extend overtime pay to as many as 3.6 million workers. People who work overtime would be able to earn time and a half for all the extra time past a 40-hour work week.

Last year, Biden signed an executive order that required contractors who do business with the federal government to pay a minimum $15 an hour for hundreds of thousands of workers. This summer, the administration updated Davis-Bacon prevailing wages for the first time in 40 years.

“That means all those jobs we’re creating with federal investments will pay a prevailing wage you can raise a family on,” Biden said, “I continue to call on Congress to pass the Ricard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO), to make it easier for workers to organize and join a union and bargain collectively for better pay, benefits and conditions.”

Biden shared information about a report from the Treasury Department that provided a comprehensive look at how America benefits from unions. The report showed that unions help raise incomes, increase homeownership and retirement savings, and reduce inequality.

Biden also stated that the Inflation Reduction Act makes the most significant investment in our climate and clean energy that’s ever been made.

“According to outside groups, it’s expected to create more than 1.5 million jobs in the next decade, and we’re making sure these are good jobs. Last week, we announced tax credits that provide strong incentives for companies building clean energy projects to pay prevailing wages and hire registered apprentices,” said Biden.

He then touched on the topic of auto companies investing in electric vehicles. Biden’s administration announced, “15 billion in grants and loans to support a strong and just transition to electric vehicles, including a major focus on keeping auto plants open, retaining skilled workers, and ensuring auto jobs remain high paying jobs and union jobs as we build a clean energy future.”

Biden included that what works best for our country is investing in America’s workers, who are the real heroes of the story.

Biden concluded by saying, “Every day, ordinary people who get up and do extraordinary things. That’s who we are – a nation where anything is possible.”