McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- A veteran South Texas state representative, who recently sponsored a controversial redistricting amendment that dramatically changed the congressional border districts, has switched to the Republican party.

State Rep. Ryan Guillen, of Rio Grande City, appeared at a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday in Floresville, Texas, and announced he will not be running as a Democrat during his next election campaign for Texas House District 31, which includes a large section of the border in Starr County.