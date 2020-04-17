Prescription use increasing during pandemic

A new report reveals a boom in prescription medication use when the coronavirus began to significantly impact the US.

(NBC NEWS) — More people reached for prescription medications when the coronavirus began to significantly impact the US.

Researchers analyzed prescription claims for medications filled between mid-February and mid-March.

They found that overall prescriptions for drugs to treat depression, anxiety, and insomnia increased by 21 percent.

Anti-anxiety prescriptions had the biggest jump at 34 percent.

Anti-depressants prescriptions rose over 18 percent and anti-insomnia increased by nearly 15-percent.

The figures peaked the week of March 15th which is when WHO declared a pandemic and the US declared a national emergency.

