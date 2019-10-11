Prescribed Burn Erupts Into Wildfire

A 2,143-acre prescribed burn in California's El Dorado County was declared a wildfire Thursday after high winds pushed the flames past fire lines.

The Caples Fire a wildfire at around 1:30 p.m. after unfavorable weather conditions. Crews were also unable to meet “previously established objectives,” officials said.

“It’s still a natural forest,” said Laurence Crabtree, the forest supervisor for Eldorado National Forest. “We have to be careful. We’d like to have had a few more days before the wind got here, but we were entirely ready.”

Crabtree said the wind wasn’t an issue until Wednesday night .

“We had already started this fire,” he said. “There was no way really to put it out.”

The change allows the Forest Service to request additional resources to assist with the fire. About 150 firefighters are working to suppress the flames.

