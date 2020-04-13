Preschoolers Parade To Celebrate Teacher’s Recovery

Missouri preschoolers and their parents stage a parade to celebrate a beloved teacher's recovery from COVID-19.

(KSDK/NBC News) A parade of students and teachers from Congregation Temple Israel’s preschool wound their way Friday through the Chesterfield, Missouri neighborhood Jane Weinhaus and her family call home.

Weinhaus and several members of her family were recently diagnosed with COVID-19, but are now on the road to full recovery.

Lisa Cohen, Jane Weinhaus’ teaching partner, organized the surprise parade.

“I’ll tell you what, there’s no child that that woman does not love. She is so affectionate. She is so loving. She is so caring,” Cohen said.

Most of these quarantine-style car parades are pretty fast, but the one for Mrs. Jane took nearly two hours.

Weinhaus has only been home from the hospital for a week, but nothing was holding her back Friday morning.

“If you put me in a horizontal position, I could not even close my eyes,” Weinhaus said with a smile. “I am that pumped up.”

Even her husband Michael had to wrangle her in.

“I had to refrain her from getting too close,” he said.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3b6egkj

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: