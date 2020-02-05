1  of  78
Closings and Delays
Accelerate Christian School ADC Endoscopy Adrian ISD Alan MCCARTY MD and John Murrell MD Amarillo College Amarillo ISD Amarillo Medical Specialists Amarillo Montessori Academy Amarillo Surgical Group Ascension Academy BBB serving the Texas Panhandle Bizzy Bees Childcare & Preschool Bovina ISD Boys Ranch ISD BSA Advanced Wound Care BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic BSA Family Medical Clinic BSA Harrington Breast Center BSA Harrington Cancer Center BSA Outpatient Therapy Bushland ISD Canadian ISD Canyon ISD Cardiology Center of Amarillo Central Baptist Christian Academy - Amarillo Childress ISD Clarendon College Clarendon ISD Claude ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Dimmitt ISD Eastern New Mexico University Family Support Services Farwell ISD Fort Elliott ISD Friona ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Groom ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hedley ISD Hereford ISD Highland Park ISD Holy Cross Academy Kress ISD Lazbuddie ISD Lefors ISD McLean ISD Nazareth ISD Office of Brian Wilson, DDS in Canyon Opportunity School Optimal Physical Therapy Paducah ISD Paducah ISD Pampa ISD Panhandle ISD Pantex Portales Municipal Schools Premier High School Richard Milburn Academy River Road ISD San Jacinto Christian Academy Shamrock ISD Springlake Earth ISD St. Andrews Episcopal School St. Mary's Cathedral School Texas Kinder Prep Preschool Academy Trinity Lutheran TTUHSC Tulia ISD Vega ISD Walcott ISD Wellington ISD West Texas A&M University Wheeler ISD White Deer ISD Wildorado ISD WOMEN’S HEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES

Preschool teacher, rape crisis counselor among 14 arrested in Ohio sex predator sting

National

by: JEREMY TANNER

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A preschool teacher and a rape crisis counselor were among 14 people arrested in a recent sexual predator sting in Jackson Township, Ohio.

“Operation Unsportsmanlike Conduct” ran from January 31 through February 3.

One of the suspects, 38-year-old Jerry Roeal Ragsdale, is listed in a police report as a preschool teacher. The Canton man is charged with disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, attempted unlawful sexual conduct and importuning.

Another suspect, 48-year-old Cleveland Heights man Adam Eric Leidke, is a counselor at the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, according to police.

President & CEO Sondra Miller of the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center released the following statement to sister station WJW:

“Adam Leidtke was employed with Cleveland Rape Crisis Center from March 13, 2017 to May 17, 2018.  Cleveland Rape Crisis Center has had no contact with him since his employment with the agency ended.

“Sexual violence is inexcusable whenever and wherever it happens.  It’s especially inexcusable when perpetrated by someone who is a helper.”

The suspects, who range in age from 20 to 73, are from areas including Wooster, Newcomerstown, Canton, Cleveland, Barberton, Akron, Massillon, Cleveland Heights, Stow, North Canton and Orrville.

They are accused of soliciting law enforcement officers posing as 15-year-old males and females.

Charges range from unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile. In one case, Jonathan Settle, 24, of Orrville, is charged with possession of criminal tools, in possession of condoms and lubricant at the time of his arrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss