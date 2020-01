Eating before you arrive at a Super Bowl party can help prevent overeating

(FOX NEWS) — Pregaming the Super Bowl can have its health benefits.

It can be easy to eat some extra calories during a Super Bowl party, and doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say one way to avoid overeating during a super bowl party is to eat beforehand.

Going to a party with some food in your stomach can prevent you from being too hungry during the game.

Remember snacking is not a meal and pay attention to your body’s signals for when you’re full and really hungry.

