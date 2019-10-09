Pot versus wine

BUELLTON, CA (CNBC) — Pot and wine don’t mix in the field.

And some farmers in California are now butting heads over the budding industry.

California’s great experiment with legal marijuana is running into unintended consequences. Especially in Santa Barbara County where avocado groves butt up against pot growing in old flower greenhouses, or near vineyards.

John De Friel says, “We have 80 years of stigma that we need to work against to normalize this industry as another crop. “

John De Friel is building a 44-acre cannabis empire in prime wine country in a county that has handed out more than a third of the state’s total growing permits, surprising some traditional farmers.

Blair Pence says, “There is like one two three four projects right there then there’s to more just right over that hill, another one over there.”

Scott Van Der Kar says, “Follow the money, I mean that’s the only explanation.”

And here’s the bottom line on money. The local university estimates that the value of these wine grape vines are worth 120 million dollars but cannabis being grown under those white hoops behind me are worth 180 million dollars.

But two problems have popped up. The first is the odor, which can be strong in places.

Some vintners fear it could affect the taste of the grapes, though there is no proof of that.

Autumn Shelton says, “So this is our bioscientific odor control system.”

Cannabis grower Autumn Shelton spent a hundred thousand dollars on a deodorizing system to be a good neighbor, and blames illegal growers for odor problems.

The second issue pesticides.

Cannabis, by law, cannot have any pesticide residue on it, and growers of other crops are being forced to hand-spray or use less effective means to avoid legal problems if pesticides drift-that comes at a price. Into grow houses.

Scott Van Der Kar says, “Probably down two to four thousand dollars per acre cost in both lost quality and the cost of having to do it the way we did it.”

Some farmers on both sides are trying to work together to find solutions without lawsuits.

Autumn Shelton says, “I mean everybody wants everyone to be successful. No one wants to hurt anybody’s business.”

John De Friel says, “I actually think in large part the agricultural industry is either indifferent or excited about seeing a new crop come.”

Not everyone’s excited.

Blair Pence says, “It’s gonna be a giant legal battle, you know I guess in the end the lawyers will win. But you know we’re gonna fight it tooth and nail. We’re gonna fight it to the end.”

Just the latest sign that high hopes for legal cannabis in California have so far been a bit of a buzz kill.