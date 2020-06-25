Possible vaccine boosts immune response in pigs

(FOX NEWS) — An experimental covid-19 vaccine is showing promising results in pigs.

Researchers announcing tuesday that two doses of an experimental vaccine successfully produced a greater antibody response than a single dose in pigs.

The same investigational vaccine previously protected six monkeys from pneumonia caused by the virus.

The study is being conducted by Pirbright Institute in Collaboration with the University of Oxford.

