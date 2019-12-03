Possible french fry shortage

A poor potato crop could lead to a shortage in America's favorite side dish, fries.

(FOX NEWS) — You might not be able to get fries with that burger.

A cold and wet growing season could cause a problem for everyone’s favorite side- dish.

Farmers in both the US and Canada are blaming a seasonal chill for the down in potato production and warn it could have negative effects on french fries.

The harsh weather is causing smaller potatoes making it hard for companies to cut the fries into their desired shoe-string shape.

The potato shortages hit the hardest in the west, giving farmers and potato lovers hope that east coast harvests will be enough to make up for the loss.

