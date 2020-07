At least two people were killed and multiple more are feared dead after two planes collided over a lake in Idaho Sunday afternoon.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says one the planes was carrying five passengers and the second at least two passengers.

KCSO Sonar and Dive team found the wreckage nearly 127-feet of water.

Authorities say two of the victims pulled from the water were deceased.

