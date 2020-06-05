Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard Joins Night Seven of Protests

(KGW) – A large group of demonstrators picked up Thursday night where they left off the day before, gathering at Southeast Portland’s Revolution Hall and marching in protest of racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody.
This was the seventh day in a row of large protests in Portland. Among those protesting Thursday night was Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard.
Read more at https://bit.ly/3eU28nK
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Canyon Aqua Park opening June 15
- Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal strengthens to tropical storm, watches in effect for parts of Gulf Coast
- Minneapolis to ban police chokeholds in wake of Floyd death
- League of Women Voters reminds citizens of voter registration deadline
- District 13 Republican candidates face off in debate ahead of runoff