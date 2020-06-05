Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard Joins Night Seven of Protests

Lillard joined the Portland, Oregon group of protestors marching against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody.

(KGW) – A large group of demonstrators picked up Thursday night where they left off the day before, gathering at Southeast Portland’s Revolution Hall and marching in protest of racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody.

This was the seventh day in a row of large protests in Portland. Among those protesting Thursday night was Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard.

